Q2 Earnings Forecast for OFIX Issued By Barrington Research

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) – Barrington Research issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orthofix Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OFIX. Wall Street Zen raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.80. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 684.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jorge Andres Cedron sold 3,816 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $50,790.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,675. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $39,181.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,844.22. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 112,250 shares of company stock worth $1,380,970 and sold 7,620 shares worth $91,168. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

