Q2 EPS Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Decreased by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins set a C$20.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.56.

AYA stock opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.57. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.56.

In other news, Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.77 per share, with a total value of C$58,850.00. Insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $250,500 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

