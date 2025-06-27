Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sealed Air Q2 Earnings

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Sealed Air in a report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of SEE stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.