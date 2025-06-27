Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:TXG Q3 Earnings

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC raised Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Desjardins set a C$60.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE TXG opened at C$44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.88. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.01 and a 52-week high of C$49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

