Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Biopharma (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 65.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Crescent Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.
Crescent Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that develops and designs small molecule therapeutics to treat cancers. The company was founded on September 19, 2024 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
