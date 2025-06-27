Top Transportation Stocks To Follow Today – June 25th

Get alerts:

FedEx, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks represent the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is moving goods or passengers—such as airlines, railroads, shipping lines, trucking firms and logistics providers. Because shipping volumes and travel activity correlate with economic health, these stocks often serve as a barometer for broader economic trends. Investors track them to gain insight into supply-chain dynamics, fuel-price fluctuations and regulatory impacts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

FedEx (FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

NYSE:FDX traded down $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.18. 6,631,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,138. The company has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.86.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $5.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,466,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,036. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $507.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.00. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $403.82 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

UBER stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. 12,641,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,323,820. The stock has a market cap of $189.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

