Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Stock Price Up 5.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. 102,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 141,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

