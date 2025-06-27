What is B. Riley’s Estimate for TSE:NG Q2 Earnings?

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NG. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NovaGold Resources Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.86. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.07.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

