Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.95.

NYSE RRC opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $1,449,057.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,781.02. This trade represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

