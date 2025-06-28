Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,221 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 181.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,388,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,826,000 after acquiring an additional 318,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Welltower Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WELL opened at $152.20 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.92 and a 12 month high of $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.