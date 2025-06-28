Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,421,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,011,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 867,201 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6,610.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,567,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,461,000 after purchasing an additional 332,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,054,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,966,000 after purchasing an additional 277,167 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $75.50.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

