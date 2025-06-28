Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,522,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after buying an additional 3,342,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,822,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after buying an additional 2,924,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,021,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,570,000 after buying an additional 1,731,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,069,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
MUFG stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.
