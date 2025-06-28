International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 116,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

FNDX opened at $24.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

