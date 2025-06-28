NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $7,999,781.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,679,361 shares in the company, valued at $263,525,328.12. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,792,267 shares of company stock valued at $544,823,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.75 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a 200-day moving average of $127.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

