CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Position Increased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 244.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,789 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,732 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $141,316.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,068 shares in the company, valued at $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7%

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $63.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,023.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

