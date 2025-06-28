Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,981,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6,358.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,768,000.

XSD opened at $256.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.79. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $156.78 and a 1-year high of $273.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

