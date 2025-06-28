Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

VT stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average of $119.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

