Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75,751 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Crown worth $15,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $113,568,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,732,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 823,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after purchasing an additional 674,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,008,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,393,000 after purchasing an additional 599,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCK. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $105.38.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

