ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 403.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,410 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in ARM were worth $19,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.97, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 4.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.10. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $183.16.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. ARM had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. ARM has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

