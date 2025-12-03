Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.14% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $355.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.34. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $354.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

