Groupe la Francaise Increases Holdings in Ferrovial SE $FER

Groupe la Francaise increased its position in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $13,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FER. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ferrovial by 144.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 454,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,238,000 after purchasing an additional 268,774 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ferrovial by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 496,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,594,000 after acquiring an additional 116,229 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ferrovial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,790,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52. Ferrovial SE has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.4769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

