Frank Holding, Jr. Acquires 135 Shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Holding, Jr. bought 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,629.67 per share, for a total transaction of $220,005.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,118,176.09. This trade represents a 5.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.2%

FCNCA stock opened at $1,905.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,799.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1,892.75. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,165.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

