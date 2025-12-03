Groupe la Francaise Increases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 56 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AMP opened at $457.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $470.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.14 and a 12 month high of $582.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 64.97%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total transaction of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,050. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.