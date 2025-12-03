Groupe la Francaise Acquires 13,090 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Groupe la Francaise grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 2.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 79,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.97 and its 200-day moving average is $138.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

View Our Latest Report on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.