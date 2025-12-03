Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. NDVR Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $156.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.82 and a twelve month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 22.15%.The firm had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Monday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

