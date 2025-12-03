Groupe la Francaise Has $16.10 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $196.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Read Our Latest Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.