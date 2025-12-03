Groupe la Francaise Purchases 46,259 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 462.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,259 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,253,831,000 after purchasing an additional 440,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,910,445,000 after buying an additional 79,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,173,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK opened at $366.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $420.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.78.

In related news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

