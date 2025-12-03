Groupe la Francaise Acquires 15,178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.67.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

