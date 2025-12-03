Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

