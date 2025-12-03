Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Ally Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Ally Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Ally Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Ally Financial had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/9/2025 – Ally Financial was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/7/2025 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Ally Financial was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

10/14/2025 – Ally Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Ally Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.