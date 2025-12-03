Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.5230. 1,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0988 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:QQJG Free Report ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 20.46% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

