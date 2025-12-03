Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Trading 0.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.5230. 1,039 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.0988 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
