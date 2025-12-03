White Gold (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 78,384 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 103,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7105.

White Gold Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

