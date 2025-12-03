First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Trading Up 0% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.5740. Approximately 609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 million, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

