NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Shares Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.0850. 9,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 61,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 6.9%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.