VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.6010. 1,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

VanEck Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in VanEck Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

