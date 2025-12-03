Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.59 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

