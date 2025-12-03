GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.73. Approximately 550,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 518,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.62% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

About GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

