John Gallagher Sells 6,383 Shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $222,256.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,139,345.22. The trade was a 16.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01 and a beta of 1.62. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $366.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trupanion by 277.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 346.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 105,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 89.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 261,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 123,137 shares in the last quarter.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

