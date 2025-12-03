Groupe la Francaise Buys 44,424 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 168.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $31,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $411.46 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $421.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.07.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

