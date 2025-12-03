Groupe la Francaise Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Groupe la Francaise reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,061 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 71,954 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $36,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,660 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.