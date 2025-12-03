Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Lifted by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,308 shares of company stock worth $4,611,852. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1%

PG opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $142.51 and a 1-year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.61%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.