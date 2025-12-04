Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,315,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 593,711 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $118,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 22.0% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,482,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,001,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,192 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,181,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,349,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 1,481,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at $6,700,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 263.0%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

