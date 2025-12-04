Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.89 and traded as high as GBX 81. Avacta Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50, with a volume of 1,323,606 shares trading hands.

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 99 price objective on shares of Avacta Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avacta Group

Avacta Group Stock Down 1.9%

The stock has a market cap of £320.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.89.

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Avacta Group had a negative return on equity of 74.00% and a negative net margin of 114.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avacta Group Plc will post -9.9011833 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company challenging current drug delivery methods to expand the utility of highly potent cancer therapeutics.

The Company benefits from a world class research and development facility, team of exceptionally talented scientists and a highly experienced management team with members located in both the London headquarters and the US.

Our proprietary pre|CISION® platform masks toxic warheads by binding them to a short, engineered peptide that is cleavable only by the tumor-specific protease, fibroblast activation protein (FAP).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.