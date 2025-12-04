Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.24 and traded as high as C$3.52. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$3.51, with a volume of 147,109 shares changing hands.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$709.22 million, a PE ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

