Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 and traded as high as GBX 1.81. Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 1.80, with a volume of 654,709 shares.

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £17.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.95.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. Equities analysts expect that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current year.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

