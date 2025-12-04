China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $21.9220. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 3,211 shares.

China Gold International Resources Stock Up 3.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06.

About China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

