Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.54 and traded as high as C$19.10. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$19.04, with a volume of 660,202 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXT. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Parex Resources from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of C$311.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 92.82%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil. The company brings technology utilized in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin to South American basins with large oil-in-place potential. Majority of the company’s properties are focused in Colombia, where it pays a royalty or tax to the government for its operations.

