Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AEOXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Wednesday, December 10th.

Aeroports de Paris Stock Down 5.8%

About Aeroports de Paris

Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $126.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. Aeroports de Paris has a 52 week low of $94.60 and a 52 week high of $159.48.

Aéroports de Paris, operating under the Groupe ADP umbrella, is the principal airport operator for the Paris metropolitan area, overseeing Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports. The company is responsible for airport management, passenger services, air traffic coordination, security operations and infrastructure development across its Paris hub. In addition to serving as a gateway to France, Aéroports de Paris handles cargo operations, maintenance support and ground handling services for a broad range of commercial, charter and cargo airlines.

Beyond its core aeronautical activities, Aéroports de Paris has developed substantial non-aeronautical revenues through retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, duty-free shopping, parking facilities and property leasing.

