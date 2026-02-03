Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRKR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd.
Shares of MRKR opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.44.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 304.56%. Analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of personalized T-cell immunotherapies for cancer. The company’s proprietary Maestro™ platform is designed to isolate, expand and activate a patient’s own T-cells against multiple tumor-associated antigens simultaneously. By leveraging next-generation sequencing and advanced cell processing techniques, Marker aims to overcome tumor immune evasion and deliver targeted immune responses in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
Marker’s lead programs include autologous T-cell therapies engineered to recognize viral-associated and self-antigens that are overexpressed in certain cancers.
