WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,254,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $433,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $285.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $259.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.72.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.02%.

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages retained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even after trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside from current levels — this suggests institutional confidence in UNH’s earnings power despite near‑term headwinds. Truist and JPMorgan coverage (Benzinga)

Major brokerages retained constructive ratings (buy/overweight) even after trimming targets, leaving meaningful upside from current levels — this suggests institutional confidence in UNH’s earnings power despite near‑term headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary and coverage continue to emphasize UnitedHealth’s diversified Optum + UnitedHealthcare business and dividend appeal, which can support the stock if fundamentals hold. InsiderMonkey: Wells Fargo note

Analyst commentary and coverage continue to emphasize UnitedHealth’s diversified Optum + UnitedHealthcare business and dividend appeal, which can support the stock if fundamentals hold. Neutral Sentiment: Feature/analysis pieces are debating whether UNH still merits a premium valuation — useful context for investors re‑assessing target multiples but not an immediate catalyst. Forbes valuation analysis

Feature/analysis pieces are debating whether UNH still merits a premium valuation — useful context for investors re‑assessing target multiples but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several firms cut price targets: Truist trimmed its target (from $410 to $370) and JPMorgan cut its target (from $425 to $389) — these downgrades lower the near‑term brokerage consensus and can pressure the stock. Benzinga: Truist & JPMorgan notes

Several firms cut price targets: Truist trimmed its target (from $410 to $370) and JPMorgan cut its target (from $425 to $389) — these downgrades lower the near‑term brokerage consensus and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reduced its target (reported cuts to ~$370), and multiple outlets are flagging broader analyst target trims tied to regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty — a clear negative catalyst for sentiment. American Banking News: Wells Fargo cuts

Wells Fargo reduced its target (reported cuts to ~$370), and multiple outlets are flagging broader analyst target trims tied to regulatory and reimbursement uncertainty — a clear negative catalyst for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Coverage noting regulatory headwinds and analysts trimming forecasts has already correlated with share weakness in recent trading sessions. Investors should watch upcoming regulatory commentary, earnings cadence, and any changes to Medicare/Medicaid policy that could affect margins. Aktiencheck: regulatory headwinds

Coverage noting regulatory headwinds and analysts trimming forecasts has already correlated with share weakness in recent trading sessions. Investors should watch upcoming regulatory commentary, earnings cadence, and any changes to Medicare/Medicaid policy that could affect margins. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has already shown downside pressure following analyst actions (reports of shares falling after downgrades), so short‑term momentum is unfavorable until clarity returns. American Banking News: share reaction

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.46.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

